Facts

17:24 18.04.2017

Cabinet on April 19 intends to approve order of funds distribution confiscated from corrupt officials by court decision

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday, April 19, intends to approve the procedure for the distribution in 2017 of confiscated funds and funds received from the sale of property confiscated by a court decision for corrupt and corruption-related offenses.

According to the agenda of the meeting posted on the government's website, this issue will be presented at the meeting by Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk.

The Cabinet intends to consider changes in the description and samples of police uniforms.

The government plans to approve the methodology for calculating rent for property and the proportions of its distribution.

In addition, the Cabinet intends to consider personnel issues.

The beginning of the meeting, chaired by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, is scheduled for 11:00.

Interfax-Ukraine
