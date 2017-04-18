Poroshenko and Erdogan discuss steps to develop strategic partnership, intl agenda issues

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries and the issues of the regional and international agenda.

"The leaders discussed further steps to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries. In this context they noted the importance of holding the Sixth Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey in Kyiv," the press service of the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday.

Poroshenko thanked Erdogan for the constant support of Turkey for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The sides also touched upon topical issues of the regional and international agenda, in particular, on the development of the situation in Syria," a message says.

Also, the president of the Ukrainian state noted the completion in Turkey of a political campaign to amend the Constitution of the country.

The President of Ukraine expressed his condolences in connection with the helicopter crash in the east of Turkey.