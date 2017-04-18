One Ukrainian serviceman wounded in ATO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas on Monday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's spokesman for ATO issues, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, has said.

"Last day, none of Ukrainian military died in the ATO zone, one was wounded as a result of mortar shelling in the area of Chermalyk, Mariupol district," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Motuzianyk, in the Luhansk sector the enemy shelled the ATO forces positions four times, used mortars once.

In the Donetsk sector, the main hostilities were conducted in the Avdiyivka area, where militants used light weapons, mortars, once using a 152 mm cannon. In the area of the Butivka mine and Katerynivka mine, illegal armed formations fired using small arms and grenade launchers. One provocation was registered in Opytne.

In the Mariupol sector, 24 shellings were recorded, three of them with the use of mortars. Shooting was recorded in Maryinka and Volnovakha districts, in Chermalyk, Shyrokyne and Talakivka.