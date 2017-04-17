Thousands of Ukrainians already use Affordable Medicine program since its launch- Groysman

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that since the launch of the Available Medicine program, thousands of citizens have already benefited from it, and more than 2,000 pharmacies are involved in this project.

"In the first days of the launch of the Affordable Medicine program, thousands of Ukrainians have used the program, and it is very important that as many citizens as possible learn about the possibility of obtaining the necessary drugs for free or for a small portion of their price. Already more than 2,000 pharmacies support the government program, and every day this number increases," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He also posted a map with location of pharmacies – partners of the Affordable Medicine program across Ukraine.

As reported, the Affordable Medicine state-sustained medicine reimbursement program for treating cardiovascular diseases, bronchial asthma and type 2 diabetes mellitus was launched in Ukraine on April 1, 2017. The national budget funding of this program for this year is UAH 500 million.