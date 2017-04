Russian citizen wanted by Interpol detained at Kyiv Boryspil Airport

Ukrainian border guards have detained a Russian national wanted by Interpol on fraud charges.

A Russian citizen on the Interpol wanted list was detained at Boryspil Airport on April 16 by officers of the Kyiv separate checkpoint, the Ukrainian State Border Service said on Monday.

The 40-year-old Russian who arrived in Kyiv from Istanbul had been wanted by Russia since 2016 on fraud charges.

The detainee was handed over to relevant agencies.