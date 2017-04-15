Facts

10:48 15.04.2017

Former Kyiv traffic police chief extradited by Russia placed under arrest in Ukraine

The Pechersky district court of Kyiv has ordered an arrest, with a possibility of bail, of the former Kyiv traffic police chief, Mykola Makarenko, who was earlier extradited from Russia, Nadia Maksymets, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv prosecutor general's office, has said.

"At the petition by the Kyiv prosecutor's office, the former Kyiv traffic police chief, Mykola Makarenko, has been arrested with a possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 5 million. Such a measure of restraint for the former official was chosen by the Pechersky district court of the capital," Maksymets wrote on her Facebook page.

On April 7, 2017 Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that on April 6 Russia extradited Makarenko, who was wanted on corruption charges and detained at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport on September 21, 2016.

Makarenko was wanted on suspicion of a crime envisaged under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code (accepting of an offer, promise, or securing of an improper advantage by an official).

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET

