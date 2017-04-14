Kholodnytsky chides NABU for burnishing its image

The head of the Specialization Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Nazar Kholodytsky, has said he is satisfied with the work of the nation's anti-corruption agencies, but chided the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) for attempting to burnish its image.

"I am satisfied with the results anti-corruption agencies have shown in principle over the first year, but am dissatisfied by attempts to burnish their image, because this is not good for investigatory agencies," Kholodnytsky said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Focus magazine published on Friday.

He cited the example of divulging investigation secrets by NABU about correspondence concerning the so-called "black ledger" of the former Party of Regions, which was helped by American political image-maker Paul Manafort.

"The prosecutor did not give permission to release this information," Kholodnytsky said.

Asked whether NABU chief Artem Sytnyk in February announced the identity of one more suspect involved in the "black ledger" case, Kholodnytsky said he had no proof.

"No, there is no name, because there is no proof. There was one potential case, but we immediately sent it back to be investigated. There is no additional information. But this doesn't mean that NABU is working poorly. Collecting information requires lots of time," he said.

Speaking about the scandal involving selecting an auditor for NABU, Kholodnytsky blamed the parliament for creating a circus-like atmosphere.

"Everyone thinks the auditors will somehow influence the work of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, but this not the case," he said.