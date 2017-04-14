Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 24 times on Friday, 4 Ukrainian soldiers wounded – ATO HQ

Four Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded in shellings by militants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (АТО) zone since the beginning of Friday, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

"Since the beginning of the day, as of 15:00, Russian-terrorist units have violated the announced silence regime 24 times... Four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded in hostilities," the press center said on its Facebook page.

The enemy used 120 mm mortars during the shelling of Ukrainian positions near the town of Vodiane, 82-mm mortars near the towns of Verkhniotoretske, Avdiyivka, Kamyanka and Katerynivka.

Using grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms, the enemy fired at the strongholds of the ATO forces along the entire disengagement line, the ATO headquarters said.