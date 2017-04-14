Facts

12:50 14.04.2017

Poroshenko signs law on servicemen's harsher punishment for service violations

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed the law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Harsher Punishment of Servicemen and Some Other Persons," the presidential press service said on Friday.

The purpose of the law is to increase the level of military discipline of servicemen, as well as conscripts and reservists going through military meeting, improve the procedure for bringing these persons to responsibility for committing military administrative violations.

The law provides for the strengthening of responsibility of servicemen, as well as those who are liable for service and reservists during the military meetings arranged for violation of the rules on driving or cars operation committed in a state of alcoholic intoxication, their commitment of military administrative offenses, in the event of non-fulfillment (improper performance) of their official duties, violation of military discipline or public order.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted this law on March 16.

IMPORTANT

Blockade of Donbas occupied territories will put off reintegration – Horbulin

No NATO member state will suffer fate of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Our task is to step by step move towards east – Turchynov about ATO

ATO HQ reports 65 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, 2 wounded servicemen

One Ukrainian soldier killed, two injured in Donbas in past 24 hours

LATEST

Rada legalizes private investigations in Ukraine

Loznitsa's "A Gentle Creature" to compete for Palme d'Or at Cannes

Rada dismisses bill on amendments to 'Savchenko law'

Ukraine attaches new evidence to Crimean lawsuit in ECHR

Klimkin intends to visit U.S. in near future

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить диван на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING