Poroshenko signs law on servicemen's harsher punishment for service violations

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed the law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Harsher Punishment of Servicemen and Some Other Persons," the presidential press service said on Friday.

The purpose of the law is to increase the level of military discipline of servicemen, as well as conscripts and reservists going through military meeting, improve the procedure for bringing these persons to responsibility for committing military administrative violations.

The law provides for the strengthening of responsibility of servicemen, as well as those who are liable for service and reservists during the military meetings arranged for violation of the rules on driving or cars operation committed in a state of alcoholic intoxication, their commitment of military administrative offenses, in the event of non-fulfillment (improper performance) of their official duties, violation of military discipline or public order.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted this law on March 16.