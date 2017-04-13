Facts

20:30 13.04.2017

Loznitsa's "A Gentle Creature" to compete for Palme d'Or at Cannes

Film "A Gentle Creature" by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa has been selected for the main competition of the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival, the Ukrainian State Film Agency reported.

According to the report, Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux announced on Thursday the official program of the contest. Losnytsia's "A Gentle Creature" will be among 18 movies from around the world which will compete for the festival's main prize - Palme d'Or. The film is loosely based on the eponymous short novel by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

The Ukrainian film pavilion will operate at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17-28, which was organized with the support of the Ukrainian State Film Agency, where Ukrainian movies, film festivals and other events will be presented.

