One Ukrainian soldier killed, two injured in Donbas in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and another two have been injured in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk said at a news briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces sustained these losses in a shelling incident near Avdiyivka, Motuzianyk said.