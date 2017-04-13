Facts

12:46 13.04.2017

ORDLO reps obstruct work on assessing situation at mines under their control

Representatives of separate districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) block the work of an expert group that should assess the situation in the mines in the regions which are controlled by them, Darka Olifer, the spokesperson of Ukrainian envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kuchma has said.

"The economic subgroup faces the issue of organizing the work of an expert group, which should assess the situation in the mines located in ORDLO, the flooding of which is an environmental threat to the entire Donbas. But representatives of the ORDLO are blocking the work of such a group," Oliver wrote on her Facebook page following the TCG meeting in Minsk on Wednesday evening.

