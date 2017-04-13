Facts

11:19 13.04.2017

Contact Group discusses search for people missing in conflict area in Donbas - OSCE special envoy

The Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the Donbas crisis has discussed efforts to search for people missing in the conflict area, OSCE Special Envoy Martin Sajdik said at a news briefing in Minsk on Wednesday.

"We discussed how to search for those missing with the International Committee of the Red Cross involved," Sajdik said.

The humanitarian subgroup focused on efforts to free people being held because of the conflict, Sajdik said. As at the previous meeting, the participants focused on elaborating a mechanism involving a third party to verify the wishes of those who would like to stay where they were held during their imprisonment after their release, Sajdik said.

The OSCE special envoy welcomed Tuesday's handover of 15 prisoners by the self-proclaimed republics to the Ukrainian side so that they can serve their time in Ukraine. He said that letters by people being held in certain areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had been handed over to the Ukrainian side during the meeting on Wednesday in view of the upcoming Easter holidays.

Interfax-Ukraine
