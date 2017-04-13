Security guarantee must be essence of development transport networks between EU, Eastern Partnership states - Klimkin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Kilmkin has said that it is important to develop transport networks between the European Union and Eastern Partnership countries and guarantee their security, while politically driven projects are inadmissible.

The press service of Foreign Ministry reported that at the meeting devoted to the development of transport networks between the EU and Eastern Partnership countries in Warsaw the minister said that the interconnectivity should be considered in a broader context, as this is not only the issue of transport, but supplies of energy, provision for energy security, effective joint border and customs control, liberalization of visa regime and annulment of roaming fees.

Klimkin also said that the essential element of developing interconnectivity must be provision for its security. He paid attention to steps made by Russia aimed at blocking transit of Ukrainian goods to Asian countries. He said that it is inadmissible to implement politically motivated projects, in particular, Nord Stream 2.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said that the pragmatic approach to the implementation of the Eastern Partnership initiative must be used, strengthening solidarity and attracting the EU to solving common tasks as closer as possible.

At the meeting of foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group, Eastern Partnership and some EU countries Klimkin said that activities under the EU Eastern Partnership initiative should be aimed at achieving concrete practical results that would be clear and obvious for ordinary people.