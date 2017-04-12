Facts

16:29 12.04.2017

Poroshenko reports on readiness of Ukrainian military to quickly return weapons to their positions if necessary

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that, if necessary, the Ukrainian military are ready to promptly return the disengaged equipment and weapons to their former positions.

"Today, in accordance with the Minsk agreements, large-caliber artillery, tanks and heavy weapons are disengaged from the front line. But all the tank units and other military units are in full combat readiness, and we are now convinced of this," the president said addressing servicemen of the 17th separate tank brigade in the Luhansk region on Wednesday.

According to him, if necessary, all this equipment and weapons "will return to certain places to strengthen our defense borders in the very shortest possible time."

"The 17th tank brigade, which possesses combat skills with solid and glorious military traditions, is not an exception," Poroshenko said.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

