Facts

15:26 12.04.2017

Average monthly income of primary healthcare unit to be some UAH 35,000 – Health ministry

Average monthly income of primary healthcare unit (a doctor and a nurse) would be around UAH 35,000 if 2,000 patients are serviced.

The Health Ministry said that the bill on government financial guarantees for the provision of medical services and supply of medicines (No. 6327) registered in parliament on April 11 contains these figures.

According to the calculations, spending on tests, consumable materials and depreciation of equipment would be UAH 9,081 a month, in particular, UAH 3,279 for lab tests per primary healthcare unit.

"Thus, funds for salaries and other current expenses would be UAH 25,919 a month on average," the ministry said.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

