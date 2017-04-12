Mogherini to visit Russia on April 24

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will pay a working visit to Russia on April 24 at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"The negotiations are expected to address the state of affairs and prospects of Russia-EU relations, and also key international problems, including the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, and Libya, the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran, the Middle East settlement and countermeasures against international terrorism," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.