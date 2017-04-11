Tillerson assures Poroshenko in telephone conversation that U.S. would allow no package deals to resolve crises in Ukraine, Syria

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the eve of talks in Moscow, stated the unacceptability of package deals to resolve the situation in Ukraine and Syria.

"The head of the U.S. Department of States said that Washington would allow no package deals on resolution of the situation in Ukraine and in Syria," the Ukrainian president's press office said on Tuesday.