Czech Republic supports sanctions against Russia until full implementation of Minsk accords – FM

The Czech Republic supports maintaining sanctions against Russia until the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine are fully implemented, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek has said.

"The Czech Republic supports the sanction regime until the Minsk agreements are fully implemented. Our sanctions are connected with the illegal annexation of Crimea and the use of force after that," Zaoralek said at a joint news conference with the Ukrainian, Slovak and Hungarian foreign ministers in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, the Russian aggression against Ukraine which started three years ago is also a threat to peace and security in Europe. "Since the Cold War, the European security has not been subjected to such a threat as it is now," the minister stressed.

Zaoralek also noted the importance of combating corruption in Ukraine, as well as the continuation of reforms in the country.