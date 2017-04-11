Facts

16:11 11.04.2017

Kyiv court to begin hearing Yanukovych's treason case on May 4

The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv will start hearing the high treason case against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on May 4, a court spokesman told Interfax-Ukraine.

Three judges of the Obolonsky District Court - Presiding Judge Vladyslav Deviatko, his deputy Dmytro Kambulov and Civil and Administrative Panel Judge Maksym Tytov - will be conducting the proceedings.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said on November 28, 2016, that Yanukovych had been implicated in high treason and encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Yanukovych's defense team insists that the former president has not been properly indicted for high treason and it would be illegal to refer his case to court.

The Kyiv Appeals Court decided on March 28 that the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv would be hearing the high treason case of Yanukovych.

