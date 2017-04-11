ATO HQ reports on 64 shelling attacks on its positions with five wounded servicemen

Over the past day, the militants have fired on Ukrainian positions in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) area 64 times, wounding five servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press center of the ATO headquarters has said.

"The situation in the ATO area is becoming more complicated. Over the past day, the Russian-occupation forces fired on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 64 times […] five servicemen of the ATO forces were injured," the ATO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

In the Mariupol sector, 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, grenade launchers, large-caliber machineguns and infantry fighting vehicle weapons were used to shell Vodiane, the press center of the ATO headquarters said on Facebook.

It said also that the militants fired 120mm mortars and grenade launchers upon Ukrainian military positions in Novotroyitske and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and large-caliber machineguns upon those near Berezove, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka.

The militants also fired anti-tank grenade launchers upon Ukrainian positions near Hnutove and Hranytne, large-caliber machineguns and infantry fighting vehicle weapons on Hnutove and Talakivka, and small arms upon Shyrokyne, the press service said. Snipers were also targeting the area near Maryinka, it said.

In the Donetsk sector, 120mm mortars and large-caliber machineguns were used against the Butovka mine, the press service said. The militants also used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and large-caliber machineguns against Avdiyivka and Opytne. Grenade launchers and large-caliber machineguns were fired on Ukrainian positions near Zaitseve, Pisky and Luhanske, and large-caliber machineguns and small arms against those near Kamyanka, it said.

In the Luhansk sector, militant forces used 82mm mortars to shell Krymske and Katerynivka, fired grenade launchers upon Valuiske, Stanytsia Luhanska and the village of Donets, and used small arms against Ukrainian positions near Lobacheve, Kyiv said.