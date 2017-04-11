Facts

10:13 11.04.2017

About 1.6 mln IDPs registered in Ukraine - Social Policy Ministry

As of April 10, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has registered about 1.6 million of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Crimea and Donbas.

Some 1.3 million families of IDPs were registered, the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy reported on Monday with reference to the department of social protection of the population in the regions.

According to the ministry, UAH 764.7 million was spent on the payment of social assistance to the IDPs at the beginning of April this year.

