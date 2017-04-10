Intl Court of Justice to announce decision on provisional measures in litigation between Russia, Ukraine on April 19

The International Court of Justice will deliver its order on provisional measures in the ongoing litigation between Russia and Ukraine on April 19, the court said in a statement.

The statement was published on the UN court's website on Monday.

As reported, Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the United Nations International Court of Justice on January 16, 2017, to bring the Russian Federation to justice for acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression against Ukraine. The suit was filed under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism of December 9, 1999, and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination of December 21, 1965.

The Ukrainian side counts on the adoption by the United Nations International Court in The Hague of a decision on the introduction of temporary measures to the Russian Federation before the end of April.

Kyiv requests the following temporary measures: Ukraine asks the court to oblige the Russian Federation to refrain from any actions that may narrow or widen the subject matter of the dispute; to exercise proper control over the Russian-Ukrainian border with a view to stopping the supply of arms; stop and prevent the supply of money or weapons to groups engaged in terrorist attacks; to take all possible measures to influence the groups that it supports in order to prevent the commission of terrorist attacks against civilians; refrain from carrying out any measures of racial or ethnic discrimination in Crimea; to resolve the activities of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people; stop violent abductions of representatives of the Crimean Tatar people; to stop restrictions on education in the Ukrainian language.