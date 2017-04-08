Facts

17:12 08.04.2017

Rada chairman: e-declarations, liquidation of gas dependence on Russia are main steps in fighting corruption in Ukraine

The introduction of e-declarations for officials and politicians and liquidation of gas dependence on Russia have become the most effective steps on the way of fighting corruption in Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy has said.

"Biggest corruption scams were in the gas sphere. Most corrupted funds were accumulated there. They told us: gas business is business of presidents and prime ministers. Ukraine has not been taken any cubic meter of gas from Russia for two years. This was made by the Yatsenyuk's government [former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk] and it continues with the Groysman's government [Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman]. This is the incredible step in fighting corruption," he said at the 10th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv on April 7.

Parubiy said that not all reforms conducted in Ukraine are popular, but society has managed to make hard steps.

"No country has more transparent e-declarations than Ukraine has. These are open registers of all property, registers with access to property of all officials," he said.

Parubiy said that there is still corruption.

"We have to gradually be cured from this disease. We are moving in right direction," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
