Poroshenko approves annual national program under auspices of NATO-Ukraine commission for 2017

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has approved the annual national program under auspices of the NATO-Ukraine Commission (NUC) for 2017.

Decree No. 103/2017 dated April 8, 2017 was published on the website of the Ukrainian president on Saturday.

"I order to approve the annual national program under auspices of the NUC for 2017 aimed at providing for the implementation of top priority tasks of Ukraine's cooperation with NATO, executing the decisions made during the meeting of the NUC at the level of Heads of State and Government [July 6, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland] and in line with clauses 1, 3 and 17 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine," reads the document.

Poroshenko ordered the state committee for television and radio broadcasting of Ukraine, relevant ministries and other central executive power agencies to provide for informing the public about the course of its implementation and results.

The decree takes effect from the moment of its publication.