Facts

14:22 08.04.2017

Poroshenko approves annual national program under auspices of NATO-Ukraine commission for 2017

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has approved the annual national program under auspices of the NATO-Ukraine Commission (NUC) for 2017.

Decree No. 103/2017 dated April 8, 2017 was published on the website of the Ukrainian president on Saturday.

"I order to approve the annual national program under auspices of the NUC for 2017 aimed at providing for the implementation of top priority tasks of Ukraine's cooperation with NATO, executing the decisions made during the meeting of the NUC at the level of Heads of State and Government [July 6, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland] and in line with clauses 1, 3 and 17 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine," reads the document.

Poroshenko ordered the state committee for television and radio broadcasting of Ukraine, relevant ministries and other central executive power agencies to provide for informing the public about the course of its implementation and results.

The decree takes effect from the moment of its publication.

IMPORTANT

Sanctions against Russia to be kept until Minsk agreements observed – German ambassador

Court in Kyiv sentences eight Tornado police squad members to long imprisonment, suspends sentence for four members

Poroshenko, Pence agree on phone schedule of top-level contacts

Residents of occupied Crimea may avail themselves of visa-free EU travel using biometric Ukrainian passports – EU

Kyiv supports U.S. actions in Syria

LATEST

Ukraine's chief military prosecutor discusses war crimes in Ukrainian uncontrolled areas with commissioner for human rights

NACP members fail to dismiss NACP head Korchak

Poroshenko discusses prospects of completing ratification of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement with MEPs

Visa-free regime with EU will promote economic growth in Ukraine- Stulik

Canada expects government, NGOs to agree on abolishing e-declaration for public activists

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8730.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING