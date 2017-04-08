Facts

13:31 08.04.2017

Ukraine's chief military prosecutor discusses war crimes in Ukrainian uncontrolled areas with commissioner for human rights

Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine and Ukrainian Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios has informed Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Nils Muiznieks on investigations into crimes committed on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The press service of Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reported on April 7 that at a meeting in Kyiv the European side was informed on the creation of a department for investigating crimes committed on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine at the PGO.

"This is the sole division among law enforcement agencies of Ukraine that would be involved in systemic collection of evidence of Russian aggression and war crimes, pretrial investigations and court hearings of these criminal cases," the press service said.

In turn, Muiznieks expressed gratitude for a possibility of meeting and discussing the situation in some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions beyond control of the Ukrainian government, the issues of cruel treatment of people in these areas, the results of the investigation into war crimes, crimes during the Revolution of Dignity and events in Odesa on May 2, 2014.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

