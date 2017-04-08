NACP members fail to dismiss NACP head Korchak

Members of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) at a meeting on April 7 failed to dismiss Natalia Korchak from the post of the NACP head.

"Two colleagues – NACP members – again expressed their position, insisting on quarterly rotations in the agency and casting the "pro" vote for my dismissal. Thanks that Riaboshapka [NACP member Ruslan Riaboshapka] and Radetsky [deputy NACP Head Ruslan Radetsky] expressed their position. It influences nothing, including the effectiveness of the operation of the departments coordinated by them," Korchak wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

In turn, Riaboshapka said on 112.Ukraine TV Channel on Friday said that NACP members tried to solve the problems in a mild way, but they failed to have a majority during the voting.

"There is crisis. This is the problem with the operation of our agency. I link it with the fact that the agency head is incapable to organize the work of the anti-corruption agency. There are two options to solve the problem. The justice minister presented one of it: amendments to the law and full reloading. There are risks here: the decision depends on parliament. The decision could be passed quickly or on the contrary, the process would be delayed… I proposed the milder option for settling the problem – Natlia Korchak is leaving the NACP head, but remains its member… and the rotation of duties of NACP head for several months is introduced," he said.

He said that he proposed to ask the government to speed up the appointment of the fifth member of NACP to have the uneven number of members to avoid the situation when there are two pro and two con votes.