Sanctions against Russia to be kept until Minsk agreements observed – German ambassador

Germany is committed to retaining sanctions against Russia until all clauses of the Minsk agreements are observed, German Ambassador to Ukraine Ernst Reichel has said.

"There is a clear position of my government. Lifting of sanctions is linked to the observation of all clauses of the Minsk agreements. We are committed to it," the ambassador said at a panel discussion entitled "Europe: The Challenges of Divergent Agendas" at the Kyiv Security Forum on April 7.

The diplomat said that in the current conditions there is no real alternative to the Minsk agreements.

It is easy to say that the Minsk agreements are symbolic and whatever the critics is there is dissatisfaction, and it is appropriate, he said.

"We are not satisfied with the events, but lifting [the format] from the agenda raises the question what would be instead. There is no response that could be realistic and acceptable in one," Reichel said.