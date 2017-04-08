Facts

11:27 08.04.2017

Poroshenko discusses prospects of completing ratification of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement with MEPs

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and a delegation of the European Parliament headed by Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister discussed the prospects of completing the ratification of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement.

"The prospects for completing the ratification of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, ways to unlocking the potential of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), including the approval of additional autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine by the European Parliament, and energy security of the European continent were discussed," the press service of the Ukrainian president reported.

The head of state expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for the approval of the decision to introduce visa free regime for Ukrainian citizens on April 6.

"This decision is a clear confirmation of powerful support of European future of our state by the European Parliament," Poroshenko said.

The Ukrainian president highly appreciated the active position of the European Parliament in protecting human rights in temporarily occupied Crimea and support of efforts to de-occupy the peninsula and returning it to the sovereignty of Ukraine.

The sides pointed out the necessity of taking concrete measures to increase effectiveness of combat Russian disinformation campaign in Europe.

IMPORTANT

Court in Kyiv sentences eight Tornado police squad members to long imprisonment, suspends sentence for four members

Poroshenko, Pence agree on phone schedule of top-level contacts

Residents of occupied Crimea may avail themselves of visa-free EU travel using biometric Ukrainian passports – EU

Kyiv supports U.S. actions in Syria

Kyiv hopes for creation of international platform on returning Crimea

LATEST

Visa-free regime with EU will promote economic growth in Ukraine- Stulik

Canada expects government, NGOs to agree on abolishing e-declaration for public activists

Ukrainian PGO opens case into detention of 60 people in Simferopol market

SBU arrests two administrators of pro-militant social media groups in Dnipropetrovsk region

NATO learns to confront hybrid threats by Ukrainian experience

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING