18:37 07.04.2017

Visa-free regime with EU will promote economic growth in Ukraine- Stulik

A visa-free regime with the European Union for citizens of Ukraine will contribute to the development of the economy and entrepreneurship in Ukraine, Press Attache of the EU Delegation to Ukraine David Stulik has said.

"The entrepreneurial class, the middle class will most of all take advantage of this, which is also associated with the free trade zone. Mutual trade between the EU and Ukraine is increasing, and natural ties between Ukraine and Europe will intensify through these businesses. This will give an impetus to economic growth in Ukraine, which will greatly simplify the opportunity for businesses to enter European markets," Stulik said at the round table "Visa-free travel: will the world become more open to Ukrainians?" organized by the Gorshenin Institute in Kyiv.

He also noted that according to available statistics among the citizens of Ukraine who visited EU countries last year the largest number were entrepreneurs with 20%, students ranked second with 17%.

Interfax-Ukraine
