Residents of occupied Crimea may avail themselves of visa-free EU travel using biometric Ukrainian passports – EU

The European Union has said it does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia and said Ukrainian citizens living on the occupied peninsula may travel to EU countries without visas only if they use a biometric Ukrainian passport.

"The EU does not recognize passports given out in Crimea following the Russian occupation. Visa-free travel to European countries will only be permitted for Ukrainians with biometric Ukrainian passports," said press attache of the EU Delegation in Ukraine David Stulik on Friday at a roundtable hosted by the Gorshenin Institute in Kyiv on Friday.

He said the EU will do everything it can to make sure these passports can be obtained by Ukrainian citizens living in Crimea.

"The EU consulate office has instructions not to give visas to individuals with Russian passports received after the annexation [in early 2014]," Stulik said.