Facts

13:38 07.04.2017

SBU arrests two administrators of pro-militant social media groups in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) in Dnipropetrovsk region has detained residents in the towns of Kryvy Rih and Kamenkse who administrated a dozen social media groups spreading anti-Ukraine propaganda.

The SBU's press center on Friday said that since 2014 a 52-year old woman and a 45-year old man were active participants in anti-Ukraine social media Internet groups. They were recruited by agents from Russian special services in 2016, the press service said.

"Working on tasks assigned by their bosses, the suspects created and administered 12 social media groups, which were created to disseminate propaganda to discredit Ukrainian authorities. They incited interethnic hatred and called for southern and eastern Ukrainian regions to become part of Russia," the press service said.

Administrators of the groups were tasked with gathering information about the location of Ukrainian military unites and information about employees of Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies.

Agents seized computer equipment substantiating the charges during searches of the suspects' dwellings.

A criminal case was opened pursuant to Part 1 of Article 110 (infringing on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation continues.

IMPORTANT

NATO learns to confront hybrid threats by Ukrainian experience

Klimkin says two months needed to complete procedures on visa-free regime with EU

PMs of Baltic States support Ukraine's integrity, its European integration and visa-free regime

There can be no compromises in sanctions against Russia – NATO PA president

European Parliament vote doesn't mean abolition of visas yet - Poroshenko

LATEST

Issue of countering Russian propaganda important not only for Ukraine – NATO PA Paola Alli

Ukraine may lose support of Western partners if it withdraws from negotiation process in Minsk – U.S . ambassador

Two criminal gang leaders expelled from Ukraine – Kniazev

European Parliament supports granting visa-free regime to Ukraine by EU

Kyiv, Brussels mulling date of Ukraine-EU summit – Klimkin

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
детские настольные игры
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING