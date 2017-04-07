SBU arrests two administrators of pro-militant social media groups in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) in Dnipropetrovsk region has detained residents in the towns of Kryvy Rih and Kamenkse who administrated a dozen social media groups spreading anti-Ukraine propaganda.

The SBU's press center on Friday said that since 2014 a 52-year old woman and a 45-year old man were active participants in anti-Ukraine social media Internet groups. They were recruited by agents from Russian special services in 2016, the press service said.

"Working on tasks assigned by their bosses, the suspects created and administered 12 social media groups, which were created to disseminate propaganda to discredit Ukrainian authorities. They incited interethnic hatred and called for southern and eastern Ukrainian regions to become part of Russia," the press service said.

Administrators of the groups were tasked with gathering information about the location of Ukrainian military unites and information about employees of Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies.

Agents seized computer equipment substantiating the charges during searches of the suspects' dwellings.

A criminal case was opened pursuant to Part 1 of Article 110 (infringing on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation continues.