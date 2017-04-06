Facts

18:17 06.04.2017

Issue of countering Russian propaganda important not only for Ukraine – NATO PA Paola Alli

The issue of combating disinformation circulated by the Russian Federation is important not only for Ukraine, but for other European countries, NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Paola Alli has said.

"We absolutely support reforms being implemented in Ukraine and we must report more information more effectively about the problem Ukraine and western countries are facing, how they combat Russian disinformation," Alli told journalists after a meeting with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy on Thursday in Kyiv.

He said the NATO Parliamentary Assembly must understand what is taking place in Ukraine, adding that the result of reforms undertaken is important both for Ukraine and its foreign partners.

Alli said, "In the West there is special concern about the new form of hybrid war connected with cyber." He added that the inter-parliamentary Ukraine-NATO council that met in Kyiv is trying to create a "plan that can help restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"We are doing everything to support Ukraine's European and North Atlantic ambitions," Alli said, noting that he will return to Kyiv in July.

"We will return to conduct another seminar and mark the 20th anniversary of the NATO partnership agreement with Ukraine," Alli said.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

