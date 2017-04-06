European Parliament vote doesn't mean abolition of visas yet - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that a positive vote in the European Parliament on granting the visa-free regime for Ukrainians by the European Union still does not mean the abolition of visas, but the Ukrainian authorities are working to ensure that the final introduction of the visa-free travel is not postponed to a later date.

"I want to emphasize that this doesn't yet mean the opening of the border. We are still waiting for a decision of the EU Council, we are working hard so that no one postpones it or drags out this process," Poroshenko told journalists on the sidelines of the 10th Kyiv Security Forum, which takes place in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, "pro-Putin representatives" in the European Union are trying to prevent Ukraine from receiving the visa-free regime and the latest debate in the European Parliament confirmed this.

"Only the joint work of all political forces within the state and beyond gives us a firm belief that everything will be fine," the Ukrainian president said.

Poroshenko also believes that the presidential elections in France cannot affect the process of granting the visa-free regime to Ukrainians.