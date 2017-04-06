Facts

12:25 06.04.2017

Since beginning of April, 250 militant shellings recorded, 11 Ukrainian military wounded – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that during the period from April 1 until April 5, 250 shelling by the militants of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the territory, infrastructure and settlements of which is under the control of the country's authorities, have been recorded, as a result of which 11 Ukrainian soldiers have been wounded.

"Only for the first five days of April we have already recorded more than 250 cases of violation of cease-fire regime, that is, the first and most important obligation that Russia assumed - to ensure a cease-fire - is not being fulfilled," the Ukrainian prime minister said during a meeting with prime ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Groysman, in March, Russia supplied the militants with 20 railway platforms staffed with weapons and equipment, 11 MLRS -21 Grad missile systems, as well as other types of weapons and fuel.

Interfax-Ukraine
