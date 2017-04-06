Facts

12:23 06.04.2017

Possible meeting of Poroshenko, Trump being discussed – U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

The issue of organizing a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the U.S., Donald Trump, is still under discussion, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, has said.

"The discussion on the date and everything else is underway," she told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

Yovanovitch said that the issue of such a meeting is important both for Ukraine and the U.S., and each side is interested in holding the meeting at the highest possible level of organization.

"You know that it's about the schedule and all the rest, and we want this meeting to be prepared as best as possible," the U.S. ambassador said.

IMPORTANT

European Parliament supports granting visa-free regime to Ukraine by EU

Kyiv, Brussels mulling date of Ukraine-EU summit – Klimkin

Poroshenko: Russia to behave more aggressively as Russian 2018 presidential election nears

Sanctions against Russia will persist until Kremlin stops its aggression towards Ukraine – U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

ATO HQ reports on 29 militant attacks overnight with two wounded Ukrainian military

LATEST

Two criminal gang leaders expelled from Ukraine – Kniazev

Since beginning of April, 250 militant shellings recorded, 11 Ukrainian military wounded – Groysman

Corruption in Ukraine remains serious obstacle to reforms and investments - Estonian PM

Netherlands' election results allow hoping for Association Agreement ratification between Ukraine, EU in coming months – Latvian PM

Trump and Merkel agree on cooperation on Ukraine and Afghanistan

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
спиннинговые катушки
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING