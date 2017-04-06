Possible meeting of Poroshenko, Trump being discussed – U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

The issue of organizing a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the U.S., Donald Trump, is still under discussion, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, has said.

"The discussion on the date and everything else is underway," she told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

Yovanovitch said that the issue of such a meeting is important both for Ukraine and the U.S., and each side is interested in holding the meeting at the highest possible level of organization.

"You know that it's about the schedule and all the rest, and we want this meeting to be prepared as best as possible," the U.S. ambassador said.