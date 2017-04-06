Facts

12:14 06.04.2017

Corruption in Ukraine remains serious obstacle to reforms and investments - Estonian PM

Prime Minister of Estonia Juri Ratas has said that corruption in Ukraine remains a serious obstacle to reforms and weakens the business climate.

"Corruption remains a serious obstacle to reforms and it harms your image in the European Union, it weakens the business climate, hinders foreign investment," the prime minister of Estonia said during the 10th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Ratas, the Ukrainian authorities need to cooperate more actively with non-governmental public organizations in the fight against corruption.

Interfax-Ukraine
