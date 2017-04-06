Netherlands' election results allow hoping for Association Agreement ratification between Ukraine, EU in coming months – Latvian PM

Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis has said that the results of the parliamentary election held in the Netherlands give an opportunity to reassure that the ratification of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union can be completed in the coming months.

"The results of the recent election in the Netherlands give reason to hope that in the coming months the Netherlands will finish the ratification of this agreement [Association Agreement]," the Prime Minister of Latvia said during the 10th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that he expects completion of the process of granting a visa-free regime to Ukrainian citizens with the EU countries without delay.

In turn, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis also expressed hope for an early ratification of the agreement on the association of Ukraine and the EU.