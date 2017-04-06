Facts

11:50 06.04.2017

Netherlands' election results allow hoping for Association Agreement ratification between Ukraine, EU in coming months – Latvian PM

Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis has said that the results of the parliamentary election held in the Netherlands give an opportunity to reassure that the ratification of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union can be completed in the coming months.

"The results of the recent election in the Netherlands give reason to hope that in the coming months the Netherlands will finish the ratification of this agreement [Association Agreement]," the Prime Minister of Latvia said during the 10th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that he expects completion of the process of granting a visa-free regime to Ukrainian citizens with the EU countries without delay.

In turn, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis also expressed hope for an early ratification of the agreement on the association of Ukraine and the EU.

IMPORTANT

Sanctions against Russia will persist until Kremlin stops its aggression towards Ukraine – U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

ATO HQ reports on 29 militant attacks overnight with two wounded Ukrainian military

Debates on granting visa-free regime to Ukraine finalized in European Parliament

Ukraine with NATO's support prepares creation of cyber security centre

Russia concentrates about 43,000 troops along Ukrainian borders

LATEST

Trump and Merkel agree on cooperation on Ukraine and Afghanistan

UNSC to consider compromise text of draft resolution on Syria chemical arms incident on Thursday - source

NATO to provide mine lifting equipment for EUR 1 mln to Ukraine's Emergencies Service – MP Gerashchenko

Denmark helps Ukraine complete its ratification of Association Agreement with EU - Poroshenko

Political experts call Groysman's Cabinet the government of stabilization and economic restoration

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Прайс юа
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING