Sanctions against Russia will persist until Kremlin stops its aggression towards Ukraine – U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Restrictive measures against the Russian Federation will remain in force until Russia stops its aggressive actions towards Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has said.

"We continue to support the work within the framework of the 'Normandy Four' regarding 'Minsk' [implementation of the Minsk Agreements], and we believe that Russia is responsible for the Minsk agreements. The sanctions will continue operating until Moscow terminates those actions that led to these sanctions," Yovanovitch said on Thursday during her speech in the framework of the panel discussion "U.S. Foreign Policy: What role will Ukraine play?" at the Kyiv Security Forum.

She also expressed concern about the worsening security situation on the disengagement line in Donbas, the surge of violence, as well as the deliberate damage to infrastructure in the region.

The ambassador also noted that the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine with reforms, in particular, the fight against corruption.