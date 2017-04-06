Facts

11:29 06.04.2017

Sanctions against Russia will persist until Kremlin stops its aggression towards Ukraine – U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Restrictive measures against the Russian Federation will remain in force until Russia stops its aggressive actions towards Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has said.

"We continue to support the work within the framework of the 'Normandy Four' regarding 'Minsk' [implementation of the Minsk Agreements], and we believe that Russia is responsible for the Minsk agreements. The sanctions will continue operating until Moscow terminates those actions that led to these sanctions," Yovanovitch said on Thursday during her speech in the framework of the panel discussion "U.S. Foreign Policy: What role will Ukraine play?" at the Kyiv Security Forum.

She also expressed concern about the worsening security situation on the disengagement line in Donbas, the surge of violence, as well as the deliberate damage to infrastructure in the region.

The ambassador also noted that the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine with reforms, in particular, the fight against corruption.

IMPORTANT

ATO HQ reports on 29 militant attacks overnight with two wounded Ukrainian military

Debates on granting visa-free regime to Ukraine finalized in European Parliament

Ukraine with NATO's support prepares creation of cyber security centre

Russia concentrates about 43,000 troops along Ukrainian borders

Political experts call Groysman's Cabinet the government of stabilization and economic restoration

LATEST

Netherlands' election results allow hoping for Association Agreement ratification between Ukraine, EU in coming months – Latvian PM

Trump and Merkel agree on cooperation on Ukraine and Afghanistan

UNSC to consider compromise text of draft resolution on Syria chemical arms incident on Thursday - source

NATO to provide mine lifting equipment for EUR 1 mln to Ukraine's Emergencies Service – MP Gerashchenko

Denmark helps Ukraine complete its ratification of Association Agreement with EU - Poroshenko

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog4606.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING