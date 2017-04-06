ATO HQ reports on 29 militant attacks overnight with two wounded Ukrainian military

Over the past day, militants have fired on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 29 times in the area of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), as a result of which two Ukrainian soldiers have been wounded, the press center of the ATO headquarters has reported.

According to the ATO staff, the hostiles fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns in Krasnohorivka, used grenade launchers and heavy machineguns against Pavlopil and Vodiane, and engaged grenade launchers and small arms in Maryinka in the Mariupol sector. Snipers were active in the vicinity of Novotroyitske, Krasnohorivka and Vodiane.

In the Donetsk sector, Avdiyivka came under attack of 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns, while machineguns, small arms and sniper rifles were used in Zaitseve and Pisky, the staff said.

In the Luhansk sector, 120mm mortars shelled Syze, and mounted anti-tank grenade launchers were used in Novo-Oleksandrivka, it said.

"Despite the armed provocations, Ukrainian servicemen strictly complied with the truce and did not return fire," the staff said on Facebook.