09:34 06.04.2017

NATO to provide mine lifting equipment for EUR 1 mln to Ukraine's Emergencies Service – MP Gerashchenko

NATO will provide material and technical assistance in the amount of over EUR 1 million to Ukraine's State Emergencies Service to develop the mine lifting sphere, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Speaker, Ukrainian envoy in the Trilateral Contact Group humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"The Alliance has decided to provide material and technical assistance to the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine for over EUR 1 million to develop the mine lifting sphere," she said at a joint press conference with the co-chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Council Ukraine-NATO in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In addition, Gerashchenko said that she supports the discussion of a bill on humanitarian mine lifting at first reading by parliament next plenary session week.

She said that NATO countries help Ukraine in treating and rehabilitating military servicemen.

"A total of 398 our soldiers and officers were treated in rehabilitation centers in NATO countries," Gerashchenko said.

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

