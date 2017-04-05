Political experts call Groysman's Cabinet the government of stabilization and economic restoration

Political experts note that the government of Volodymyr Groysman has made a stake on solving social issues, stabilizing and restoring economic growth during one year of its work.

"This government can be defined as the government of stabilization and economic recovery. In my opinion, the main result of this Cabinet is the restoration of economic growth. Yes, the figures are modest, only 2%, but the main thing is that the decline of the economy, which was in 2014-2015, has been overcome," the head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko said during a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Groysman focused on social issues and stabilizing the situation. "We cannot say that the limit of unpopular decisions was exhausted, this government at first also took unpopular decisions, but they made social issues one of their priorities, in particular, the most memorable decision was to double the minimum wage," the expert explained.

Fesenko said that in the 90s the economic decline lasted almost ten years, and now this decline was managed to be stopped quite quickly. He also noted the role of the previous government of Arseniy Yatsenyuk in this process.

The political expert believes that the main problems of Groysman's Cabinet of Ministers are the intensified institutional conflicts, for example, between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ukrzaliznytsia, around Ukrtransgas, the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Coal Industry Ministry, and the Ministry of Health. Political conflicts, for example, connected with the trade blockade of the uncontrolled territories of Donbas, also hamper the development.

"There are political forces that want to depose the current government to provoke a political crisis and early parliamentary elections. I think that in the second half of May or early June they will try to declare a vote of non-confidence to this government," he said.

In his opinion, the report of the government and voting on it in the parliament will show how strong the positions of the current Cabinet are. At the same time Fesenko admits that there can be "certain plots" even among pro-government factions. At the same time, he pointed out that Groysman has good contact with the majority of parliamentary factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada.

Deputy Director of the Situation Modeling Agency Oleksiy Holobutsky noted that the opposition does not have votes for the resignation of the government of Groysman, and the forces that support him have an instinct of self-preservation.

"I do not see in the parliament itself a single opportunity for the resignation of the government and holding of early parliamentary elections. This is possible only under certain external circumstances: the influence of the public, the full-fledged war between Ukraine and Russia, some economic collapse that would completely ruin the state system of Ukraine," he said.

The political scientist said that unlike the government of Yatsenyuk, that constantly shocked the population with some decisions, which was also important for changing the psychology of the population, Groysman's government became "an indicator of some kind of good news" when, for example, it initiated to raise the minimum wage.