Poroshenko hopes European Parliament will approve visa-free regime for Ukraine on April 6

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hopes that the European Parliament will approve the introduction of a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens on April 6.

"I hope that the day after tomorrow, on April 6, we will get a decision of the European Parliament. We have done a very serious job for this," the president said during his meeting with the Ukrainian community in Riga on Tuesday.

According to him, a delegation of Ukrainian lawmakers has left for the European Parliament.

"We are waiting for the European Parliament to support Ukraine and Ukrainians by an overwhelming majority of votes and to vote for Ukrainians to be able to travel to the Schengen countries without any visas and restrictions," Poroshenko stressed.