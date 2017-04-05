NABU auditors to be appointed by May, audit to be conducted by Nov – memo with IMF

By end-April 2017, the president, parliament, and the Cabinet of Ministers will each nominate one expert for the commission of external control for the annual external audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), according to a memorandum of cooperation between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the document, the commission will approve the terms of reference for the annual external audit of NABU by end-June 2017, in agreement with IMF staff.

Based on the analysis conducted by the auditors, the audit report will include clear and prioritized recommendations for improvements of the bureau’s operations, in line with international best practices.

In case auditors unanimously conclude that the NABU Law operations are ineffective and the NABU director fulfills its duties improperly, they will include a detailed rationale and recommendation in their report.

The audit report will be finalized by end-October 2017 and appended to the subsequent NABU bi-annual report.