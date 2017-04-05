Facts

11:53 05.04.2017

NABU auditors to be appointed by May, audit to be conducted by Nov – memo with IMF

By end-April 2017, the president, parliament, and the Cabinet of Ministers will each nominate one expert for the commission of external control for the annual external audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), according to a memorandum of cooperation between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the document, the commission will approve the terms of reference for the annual external audit of NABU by end-June 2017, in agreement with IMF staff.

Based on the analysis conducted by the auditors, the audit report will include clear and prioritized recommendations for improvements of the bureau’s operations, in line with international best practices.

In case auditors unanimously conclude that the NABU Law operations are ineffective and the NABU director fulfills its duties improperly, they will include a detailed rationale and recommendation in their report.

The audit report will be finalized by end-October 2017 and appended to the subsequent NABU bi-annual report.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko hopes European Parliament will approve visa-free regime for Ukraine on April 6

Deputy NATO PA head calls for increasing pressure on Russia over aggression in Donbas

Law applies to all, she broke rules by travelling to Crimea - Poroshenko about entry ban for Russia's singer Samoilova

Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian PMs to visit Ukraine this week

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine demands Russia abolish military conscript in occupied Crimea

LATEST

Kyiv not rushing Ukraine's entry into NATO yet consistently progresses in that direction - Deputy PM Klympush-Tsintsadze

Ukraine, Latvia call for strengthening sanctions against Russia if aggression escalates – presidents' joint statement

Ukraine promises to change financing of primary healthcare, create National Health Service – memo with IMF

EU ready to assist Ukraine in implementing education reform – Mingarelli

'Normandy Format' participants discussing future meeting agenda of leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia – Poroshenko

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Price
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING