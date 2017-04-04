Foreign Ministry of Ukraine demands Russia abolish military conscript in occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest to the Russian Federation in connection with its intention to conduct a military conscript in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"In this context it was demanded to cancel the conscription of citizens who live in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as ensure strict observance of international obligations by the Russian side," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in its comment posted by its press service on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that the UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/71/205 dated December 19, 2016 "Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (Ukraine)" established the fact of illegal occupation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and called on Moscow to ensure the fulfillment of its obligations in accordance with international humanitarian law, international mechanisms for the protection of human rights, and other legal instruments to which it is a party.

As reported, on March 31, Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu said that in 2017, the inhabitants of Crimea will do military service for the first time in the spring conscription in all regions of the country.

"I want to start by saying that another conscription campaign begins tomorrow, which will last until July 15. In accordance with the decree of the Russian president, it is planned to call up 142,000 people, including citizens of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, who will perform military service since the spring of this year in all corners of our country," Shoigu said.