Facts

18:54 03.04.2017

Ukraine tightens security in light of St. Pete metro blast

Security has been tightened in Ukraine in the light of the explosions in the St. Petersburg metro on Monday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

"Security has been tightened," the Interior Ministry press service quoted Avakov as saying.

An explosion occurred in a train car in the St. Petersburg metro between the stations Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), nine people were killed and over 20 were injured.

IMPORTANT

Nine killed, over 20 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

Poroshenko signs law on ratification of free trade agreement with Canada

There was only one explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Some 50 hurt in explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Ten killed in St. Pete metro blast - authorities

LATEST

President confirms ratification of convention between Ukraine and Luxembourg to avoid double taxation

Ukrainian foreign minister condoles with families of people killed in St. Pete

Acting Health Minister Suprun declares UAH 131,000 salary in 2016

St. Pete metro blast committed not by suicide bomber, IED most likely planted in car

Ten people killed, 20 injured in St. Pete metro blast

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Спорт питание на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING