Facts

15:54 03.04.2017

Passengers evacuated from St. Pete metro stations Sennaya Ploshchad, Tekhnologichesky Institut, where blasts occurred

Rescuers are evacuating casualties from two stations of the St. Petersburg metro, Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut, where explosions were earlier reported.

"Tentative reports indicate that the explosions seriously damaged one car at each station, and casualties are being evacuated from both the wrecked cars and from the metro stations themselves," a source in the emergency services told Interfax.

The victims have suffered numerous fragmentation wounds presumably caused by striking elements of the explosive objects, the source said.

IMPORTANT

Nine killed, over 20 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

Poroshenko signs law on ratification of free trade agreement with Canada

There was only one explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Some 50 hurt in explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Ten killed in St. Pete metro blast - authorities

LATEST

President confirms ratification of convention between Ukraine and Luxembourg to avoid double taxation

Ukrainian foreign minister condoles with families of people killed in St. Pete

Ukraine tightens security in light of St. Pete metro blast

Acting Health Minister Suprun declares UAH 131,000 salary in 2016

St. Pete metro blast committed not by suicide bomber, IED most likely planted in car

