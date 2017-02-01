Facts

19:05 01.02.2017

Poroshenko, Netanyahu agree to intensify cooperation in economy, on Groysman's visit to Israel

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation have identified priority areas for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

"The two sides stressed on the need to enhance economic cooperation between Ukraine and Israel and agreed to take steps for the completion of a bilateral Free Trade Agreement," the press service of the Ukrainian president said following the conversation.

It was also agreed on mutual support within international organizations on the basis of common interests, taking into account Ukraine's membership in the UN Security Council. The head of the Israeli government greeted Ukraine on the beginning of its presidency in the UN Security Council. Both sides confirmed their willingness to closely work in order to strengthen the fight against terrorism, promote peaceful settlement in the Middle East and restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Within the framework of strengthening the friendship and partnership between the peoples of Ukraine and Israel, it was agreed upon the visit of Ukrainian premier to Israel," a message says.

