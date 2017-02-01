Ukrainian military transport aircraft attacked over Black Sea, crew not injured

An Antonov An-26 transport aircraft of the Ukrainian Navy came under a small arms attack over the Black Sea, near the Odesa gas deposit, the crew were not injured, the plane was damaged by a bullet, Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said.

"On February 1, during a practice flight in Ukraine's exclusive (maritime) economic zone, near the Odesa gas deposit, an An-26 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy came under a small arms attack from the oil rigs previously seized by the Russian Federation," Poltorak wrote on his Facebook page.

"As a result of the shelling, the aircraft was damaged," he said.

"The aircraft crew were not injured, the An-26 continued executing the flight mission," Poltorak said.

Russia has not yet commented on the incident.