Facts

18:33 01.02.2017

TCG calls for weaponry removal from line designated by Sept 19, 2014 memorandum

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), which mediates the situation in Donbas, has called for full ceasefire and all weapons to be removed to the line designated by the September 19, 2014 Memorandum, Darka Olifer, press secretary for Leonid Kuchma who represents Ukraine in the Group, said.

"The Ukrainian side stresses once again: the Memorandum of September 19, 2014 is a crucial component of the bloc of security issues," Olifer wrote on Facebook after a Contact Group meeting in Minsk on Wednesday.

Representatives from the breakaway districts of Donbas must ensure safe working conditions for maintenance teams who are restoring water, gas and power supplies in the Avdiyivka area, the spokeswoman said.

"The town is on the brink of a humanitarian and man-made disaster, the entire responsibility for how events evolve will lie with representatives of the breakaway parts of Donetsk region," Olifer said.

The Special Monitoring Group of the Organization for Security Cooperation in Europe must be given full access to Donbas for comprehensive monitoring, she said.

